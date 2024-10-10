Niti Aayog sssures viability gap funding for medical colleges in AP

Vijayawada: Niti Aayog has assured to provide viability gap funding for the construction of government medical colleges in the second and third phases in Andhra Pradesh.

Health minister Saya Kumar Yadav met Niti Aayog member Dr K. Vinod Paul in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss providing VGF for upcoming medical colleges and financial support to strengthen district hospitals in AP, for which the Niti Aayog member assured to consider based on proposals submitted by the AP government.



As many as 12 medical colleges are set to be built in the state, with those located in Paderu and Piduguralla currently under construction with support from the Centre. The previous government intended to construct each medical college at a cost of Rs 500 crore, with an estimated Rs 200 crore needed annually for maintenance. However, it failed to provide adequate funds to complete the construction of the buildings for the new medical colleges.



The health minister also discussed developing critical care blocks in district hospitals in response to the increasing number of accidents and the need for trauma care centres, requesting financial support for these initiatives from the Niti Aayog member.



Later, the minister invited the Niti Aayog member to visit AP, which the latter agreed to do.



