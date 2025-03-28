NITI Aayog Keen to Sign MoU With AP for Energy Transition

Vijayawada: A NITI Aayog delegation on Friday met Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand to discuss about a strategic roadmap to migrate to a cost-effective energy transition in the state.

The CS shared with the delegation about the steps being taken by the Andhra government to achieve Net Zero target by 2047. He said that under the 2024 Integrated Clean Energy Policy, the state targets to have a renewable energy capacity of more than 160 GW.

He stated that the government is taking major steps to develop renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and green hydrogen power generation.

The CS said that efforts are being made to attract large investments in various sectors. He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Green Hydrogen Production Project by NTPC and NREDCAP near Visakhapatnam. He informed the team that green hydrogen production and electrolyzer manufacturing by Greenco Group in Kakinada with a capacity of over 6,000 MW are under development.

The NITI team briefed the CS on the services being provided by the Aayog to Maharashtra government under the energy transition plan. The delegation proposed to support the Andhra government in achieving a cost-effective energy transition.

The team came forward to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra government to fully support the state in achieving the Net Zero target by 2047.

CMD AP EPDCL I. Prithviraj, CMD SPDCL K. Santosh Rao, CMD CPDCL A. K. V. Bhaskar participated in the deliberations. The NITI Aayog team comprised Anshu Bharadwaj, Sirish Sankhe, Sushrut Helwatkar, Deepak Bawari, Ronnie Khanna and Kishore.