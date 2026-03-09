Niti Aayog Highlights ‘Best Practices’ at Southern Regional Meet

Visakhapatnam: Niti Aayog has underscored the importance of sharing innovative practices to accelerate development of the backward regions.

Discussions centered on this subject during the southern regional ‘Best Practices Seminar' held here on Monday. The event was inaugurated by Niti Aayog additional secretary and mission director Rohit Kumar, with deputy secretary Gaurav Katiyar and state planning department joint secretary Anant Shankar participating.

Rohit Kumar said the aspirational districts programme and aspirational blocks programme were crucial in driving rural development as these focus on five key sectors: health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and skill development.

These programmes are built on the principles of convergence, collaboration and competition, enabling central, state, and local bodies to work together effectively.

He cited successful initiatives, including AP’s achievement in providing drinking water to all Anganwadi centres, Tamil Nadu’s efforts to reduce malnutrition, and Telangana’s progress in education. He urged districts to replicate best practices such as malaria control in Parvathipuram, Manyam, maternal health services in Karnataka, and TB control in Tamil Nadu.

Deputy secretary Gaurav Katiyar said the seminar would serve as a platform for cross-learning, allowing districts to share innovations and challenges. Such exchanges, he claimed, would pave new avenues for development and improve service delivery systems.

Anant Shankar explained AP’s vision of Swarnandhra 2047, aligned with the national Viksit Bharat goal. He outlined ambitious targets to raise the state’s GDP from $200 billion to $2.4 trillion and per capita income from $3,300 to $42,000 by 2047.

The real-time governance systems and family cards are being used to monitor progress and deliver services more effectively, with a focus on achieving zero poverty, he stated.

District collectors from across southern states presented their best practices. ASR collector Dinesh Kumar showcased programmes to enhance the educational skills of tribal students. NTR district highlighted the One Family, One Entrepreneur initiative to boost rural livelihoods.

Kadapa collector Cherukuri Sridhar explained innovative midday meals and smart kitchen methods, while Kurnool collector A Siri presented advancements in agriculture and food processing.

The seminar also featured contributions from Jogulamba Gadwal collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh and Parvathipuram PO Swapnil Pawar, among others.