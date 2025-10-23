Niti Aayog CEO Discusses Purvodaya, Vizag Growth Hub

VIJAYAWADA: Niti Aayog’s chief executive officer BVR Subramanyam met Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand at the state secretariat on Thursday and discussed the Purvodaya scheme and the Visakhapatnam Growth Hub initiative aimed at accelerating coastal development.

Subramanyam said Andhra Pradesh is leading the fastest-growing states on the eastern coast and holds immense potential for further development under the Purvodaya programme. While the state has several ports, there is a need to establish a mega container port to scale up trade capacity and attract global investments.

He urged the chief secretary to prepare a detailed report for a special presentation at the forthcoming chief secretaries’ conference on the state’s innovative developmental schemes.

The Niti Aayog CEO also reviewed plans to strengthen the Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati growth corridors, emphasizing their role in enhancing regional connectivity and industrial capacity.

Subramanyam said, “The Purvodaya scheme, launched by the Centre in AP, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, aims to transform eastern India into a key driver of national growth by leveraging cultural heritage, natural resources, and human potential.”

The scheme focuses on building major infrastructure like roads, ports, airports, power plants and industrial corridors to boost regional connectivity, employment and skill development, particularly in agriculture and allied sectors.”

Chief secretary Vijayanand replied that the government would appoint a special officer to expedite the Visakhapatnam growth hub work. The state, he said, is making significant efforts to fast-track industrial and infrastructure projects while ensuring timely sanction of central funds.

He urged NITI Aayog CEO to recommend enhanced central assistance for various ongoing and proposed developmental works across Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayanand said, “By strengthening educational institutions, skill centres and industrial capacity, Purvodaya seeks to promote balanced regional development and achieve inclusive growth as part of the nation’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Additional CEO Parthasarathy Reddy, principal secretary Piyush Kumar, education secretary K Sasidhar, finance secretary Vinay Chand, joint secretary to planning Ananth Sankar and MD to skill development Ganesh Kumar were present.