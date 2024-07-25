Niti Aayog approves plan for new railway line to Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Union Railway Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw has said the Vijayawada railway station is part of the Amrit Bharat station development project.

“A comprehensive master plan is being prepared by considering the station’s role for the next 50 years and development of nearby Amaravati state capital," he stated in a reply in Parliament.

The minister said significant projects, such as the Amaravati connectivity, involving a Rs 2,000 crore investment for a 56-km new line, have been approved by the Niti Aayog.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni posed a question to the railway minister regarding the construction and development of railway lines within Andhra Pradesh.

Sivanath sought information on the number of railway lines under construction, their commencement dates, lengths, and annual progress. He also requested data on the allocated and utilized funds for these projects, as well as the expected timelines for their completion.

The railway minister said detailed information regarding the sanctioned works, allocated funds, and their utilization would be provided to the parliament. “The planning and development of Vijayawada station are being conducted methodically to ensure long-term efficacy and efficiency,” he said.

Vaishnav said that during the UPA period from 2009 to 2014, the average annual allocation for combined Andhra and Telangana was Rs 886 crore. Under the NDA terms, the budget allocations for Andhra Pradesh alone reached a historic `8,406 crore in the last financial year.

He explained that during the UPA period, the average annual line-laying per year was approximately 72km. The current average is more than 151km per year.