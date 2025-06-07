Nirmala Promotes Miyawaki Plantations To Combat Desertification In Rayalaseema

Anantapur:Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped into the role of a teacher on Friday, interacting with students and trainees at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) near Palasamudram in Gorantla mandal, Satya Sai district. The visit was part of a plantation initiative promoting the Miyawaki afforestation method to address the region’s severe drought conditions.

The Union minister was the chief guest at the plantation programme, aimed at enhancing greenery and mitigating desertification in the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

Interacting with students on the campus, Sitharaman highlighted the urgent need to combat desertification and underscored the importance of large-scale plantation efforts. She noted that the combined Anantapur district had been facing a drastic reduction in atmospheric moisture during peak summer seasons—conditions reminiscent of arid zones like Jaisalmer and the Rann of Kutch.

She said the Miyawaki method—known for its dense, fast-growing native forests—has already demonstrated positive environmental impacts and could bring about significant climatic improvements in Rayalaseema if implemented widely.



Addressing farmers, Sitharaman also encouraged them to adopt suitable farming practices and consider crop diversification based on evolving climate realities and soil conditions.



State ministers Payyavula Keshav and Savitha, along with other dignitaries, were present at the event.