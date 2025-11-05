Nine Vehicles Seized; ₹27,500 Fine Imposed in Special Drive

Nellore: Following the directives of Prakasam district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, a special drive was conducted for the second consecutive day across all police station limits in the district to inspect school buses, private travel buses, lorries, vans, and other vehicles.

A total of 39 police teams were deployed, and 1,460 vehicles were checked. Cases were registered against 19 vehicles, while nine were seized for lacking valid documents and other violations. A total fine of ₹27,500 was imposed.

Police thoroughly verified documents and checked for compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, ensuring that every vehicle carried essential emergency equipment, including fire extinguishers, glass breakers, and functional emergency exits. Officers also conducted on-site safety demonstrations.

Drivers were briefed on accident response, passenger rescue, and road safety protocols. Awareness sessions were organised to promote safe driving and accident prevention.

Harshavardhan Raju urged motorists to drive cautiously, reminding them to think of their families before taking the wheel. “A single driver’s negligence can devastate families,” he said, stressing the use of seat belts, helmets, and adherence to speed limits.

He warned against drunk driving, triple riding, and driving without a valid licence, asserting that police would take strict legal action against those violating road safety norms.

“The safety of students and the public is our top priority,” the SP affirmed.