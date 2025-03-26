Nine Teachers Arrested for Mass Copying in Kadapa

Anantapur: Kadapa district police arrested nine individuals, including a chief superintendent, a departmental officer, and teachers from both a private school and a BC Welfare School in Kamalapuram, for their involvement in mass copying during the ongoing SSC examinations.

The accused, aiming for cent percent results to secure IIIT seats for their students, orchestrated mass copying at the ZP High School examination centre in Vallur mandal. Kamalapuram CI Roshan stated that the teachers and staff leaked the Mathematics paper using mobile phones. Water suppliers and invigilators were also involved in facilitating the malpractice.

Those arrested include Sai Mahesh, Vigneswar Reddy, and Srikanth Reddy from Vivekananda EM School, correspondent Rama Subba Reddy, guest teacher Sravani, regular teacher Madhu Yadav from BC Welfare School, M. Ramakrishna Reddy (chief superintendent), N. Sreenivasa Reddy (departmental officer), and M. Ramana (invigilator).

Police revealed that the private school management hatched the plan to increase IIIT admissions based on SSC merit and lured staff at the Vallur centre. The Mathematics exam, held on March 24, saw a paper leak and mass copying, leading to a police complaint and subsequent arrests.