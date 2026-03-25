Nine Held in Attempt to Murder Case in Nellore

NELLORE: Police in Nellore have arrested nine persons in connection with an attempt to murder case registered under Crime No. 61/2026 (Sections 109(1) r/w 3(5) BNS).

The incident occurred on the night of March 22 at around 9.30 pm near Errayya Tea Shop in the Fatekhanpet area. According to police, the victim, Pathan Ali Abbas (29), had gone to the tea shop with his friends when an argument broke out with the accused, including Taufiq and Abid, over a previous dispute.

The altercation escalated when the accused allegedly called their associates and attacked the victims with knives and sticks. Abbas sustained injuries to his chest and hands, while another victim suffered injuries to the abdomen and head. A third person was also injured. Locals intervened, following which the accused fled the scene. The injured were initially shifted to GGH and later to a private hospital for further treatment.

Based on the victim’s statement, police registered a case and formed special teams to trace the accused. Acting on information, police arrested A1 to A4 and A6 on March 24 near Swarala Cheruvu on NTR Nagar Link Road, and A5, A7 to A9 on March 25 near SVGS College grounds. Three knives used in the offence were seized.

The arrests were made under the supervision of senior police officials, who commended the investigation team for solving the case swiftly.