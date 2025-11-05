Nine Firms Keen to Invest in AP Textile Sector: Savitha

Vijayawada: Minister for handlooms and textiles S. Savitha announced that nine companies have expressed interest in investing in the textiles sector in Andhra Pradesh. The minister held a meeting in her chamber at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati, with representatives from these companies — five of whom participated via video conference.

“The companies are interested in establishing mattress manufacturing, apparel production, garment making, and polyester weaving units,” the minister said. She added that the firms were ready to finalise MoUs with the state government during the Global Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15, and that they had expressed willingness to set up units in the Rayalaseema region.

Savitha said that specific locations for the industries would be finalised during the summit. She credited the new textiles policy introduced by the coalition government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for drawing a renewed wave of industrial interest to the state.

The minister noted that more investors are likely to submit proposals soon, further boosting the sector’s growth potential.

During the meeting, Savitha felicitated four investors present at the event. The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) R.P. Sisodia, Commissioner G. Rekha Rani, and other senior officials.