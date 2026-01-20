Nine-Day Visakha Utsav Cheer to Span Sea and Mountains In Three Districts

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government will organise the Visakha Utsav 2026 on a grand scale from Saturday, January 24, to February 1, while extending the celebrations not only across Visakhapatnam, but also Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts for the first time.

The nine-day festivities are themed – Sea to Sky – featuring over 500 cultural and tourism programmes at 20 major venues across the three districts. The festivities are expected to generate ₹500 crore worth economic activity, while creating employment for about 3,000 local artists and youth.

The area’s ministers Kandula Durgesh, Vangalapudi Anita, Gummadi Sandhyarani, Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy and Kollu Ravindra unveiled details of the nine-day festivities at a curtain raiser event organised at the VMRDA Children's Arena on Tuesday.

The festivities will commence with inaugural ceremonies at Visakhapatnam and conclude with a valedictory event in Anakapalli district.

Tourism minister Durgesh explained that the festival will highlight the distinct characteristics of each participating district. Visakhapatnam will be showcased as a hub for global coastal ecology. Anakapalli will be presented as a centre for culture, cuisine, and MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises). Areas like Araku and Lambasingi in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district will exemplify tribal culture and natural beauty.

"The 'Sea to Sky' theme represents our celebrations spanning from coastal areas to hilltops, encompassing the entire north Andhra region," Durgesh stated.

In this context, he highlighted the already successful events organised by the state government, including the Dasara Utsav in Vijayawada, the Avakaya-Amaravati Festival, Vijayawada Utsav, Gandikota Utsav, and the Flamingo Festival.