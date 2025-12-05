Nimmala Wants Polavaram Project Completed Before Godavari Pushkaralu

Vijayawada / Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has directed officials to ensure that Polavaram Irrigation Project is completed before the commencement of Godavari Pushkaralu in July 2027.

The minister visited the project site at Polavaram in Eluru district on Thursday and reviewed the progress of various works.

Speaking on the occasion, he said though the project had earlier been scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027, there is now a call to advance the project completion by a few months, so that Godavari Pushkaralu can be celebrated in a grander manner.

On Thursday, Ramanaidu inspected the ECRF Gap-1 works, rock filling of the main dam, diaphragm wall and lining tasks in the joint tunnels of the Right Main Canal. Expressing satisfaction, he expressed the confidence that the project could be completed ahead of its deadline and before Godavari Pushkaralu, thereby creating history.

The minister said 88 per cent of Polavaram project works have been completed so far after the NDA government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assumed power in the state.

He maintained that the YSRC regime had executed only 2 per cent of works on the Polavaram project. However, the project has picked up pace now and the NDA government will complete the diaphragm wall by February 2026. Work on the Left Main Canal will be completed to ensure that Godavari water reaches Anakapalli by 2026, Ramanaidu added.