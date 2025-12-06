Nimmala Stresses Quality Education for Future Citizens

Kakinada: Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has stressed the importance of quality education in shaping students into responsible citizens in the digital era.

Speaking at the Mega Teachers’ Meeting in Jinuru, Palakollu constituency, on Friday, he said the alliance government under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh is bringing major reforms, including the recruitment of 16,350 teachers this year.

He said Chandrababu Naidu is the only chief minister to have appointed two lakh teachers during his tenure, and that 80 per cent of current teachers joined under his earlier government.

He highlighted free Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan study material, high-quality Superfine rice under the Dokka Seethamma mid-day meal scheme, and the state’s progress in higher education, noting that AP now has 300+ engineering colleges, reducing the need for students to move to other states.



