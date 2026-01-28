Nimmala Sets 2026 Deadline For Veligonda

Vijayawada: Minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu on Wednesday said the Veligonda project would be completed by the end of 2026 and blamed the previous YSR Congress government for delays and misleading claims over its completion.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the minister presented the status of the project through a PowerPoint presentation. He said the project aims to divert 43.58 tmc ft of Krishna river water to the erstwhile districts of Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa, providing irrigation to 4.47 lakh acres across 30 mandals and drinking water to a population of 15.25 lakh.

Ramanaidu recalled that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996. He criticised former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “dedicating” the project on March 6, 2024, despite major works remaining incomplete, allegedly misleading people of the three districts.

The minister listed pending works, including the tunnel head regulator, benching and lining of Tunnel-1 and Tunnel-2, feeder canal construction, canal head regulator, diversion road works, non-payment of compensation to project-affected families and incomplete resettlement and rehabilitation.

Explaining progress made after the NDA government assumed office, Ramanaidu said works relating to 2,200 cubic metres of wings and returns had been taken up. He said efforts were underway to complete the remaining 2,100 cubic metres once the Srisailam reservoir water level recedes before June, ensuring water supply to Nallamala Sagar.

He said 4,563 metres of benching works and 3,708 metres of lining works had already been completed. Administrative approval has also been accorded for lining and cement concrete works of the feeder canal to divert 11,500 cusecs of water to the reservoir, with work expected to begin shortly.

Ramanaidu further alleged that the previous government failed to pay compensation amounting to about ₹886 crore to 7,225 project-affected families in 11 villages and inaugurated the project despite incomplete works.