Nimmala Says Construction of D-Wall of Polavaram Project Goes at Brisk Pace

Vijayawada: Minister of water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has said that the construction of the diaphragm wall was going at a brisk pace.

The minister visited the Polavaram irrigation project at Polavaram in Eluru district on Tuesday and inspected the progress of works.

After a review meeting with the officials, the minister told the media that the works on various components of the Polavaram project were going on as per schedule. He said the Polavaram head works had been completed to the tune of 80 per cent so far and added that the D-wall works were being taken up in a brisk manner and the works on buttress dam were almost complete.

Turning critical on the previous YSRC regime, which he alleged had failed even to assess when the project could be completed.

He alleged that a section of the media supporting the YSRC was trying to take up misinformation campaign on the progress of Polavaram project works with reference to D-wall and got it even measured to show at what width and at what thickness it was being constructed.

The minister said they had initiated all requisite measures to take up the Polavaram project works even during the ensuing rainy season to avoid disruption in the ongoing works.