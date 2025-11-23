Nimmala Questions Jagan for Writing to CM Naidu on Krishna Waters

Kakinada: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu has lashed out at YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu criticising the NDA alliance government for failing to protect AP’s interests before Krishna River Water Disputes’ Tribunal-2.

Speaking to media in Palakollu of West Godavari district on Saturday, he accused former CM Jagan of sleeping over matters related to sharing of Krishna waters. The minister underlined that Chandrababu Naidu protected the interests of the state between 2014–19 by using 512 TMC of Krishna water as AP’s share and 299 TMC of Telangana’s share after bifurcation of the state in 2014.

Rama Naidu said Krishna Water Tribunal-2 gazette notification had been issued in 2023. He questioned why Jagan Mohan Reddy did not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the very day the gazette notification came out on October 6, 2023, pointing to AP’s interest being harmed.

On injustice to Rayalaseema, the minister pointed out that ₹12,000 crore had been spent in the region between 2014 and 2019, whereas Jagan spent only ₹2,000 crore on Rayalaseema during 2019–2024.

Rama Naidu said the fact that reservoirs in Rayalaseema being full of water even in scorching summer this year is a testament to Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts. He asked Jagan to stop politicising issues.