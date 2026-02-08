NIHSAD Confirms Avian Influenza Outbreak at Farms in Annamayya Villages

Vijayawada:The central government has notified the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) at Ammagaripalli and Puttavaripalli villages of Sodam mandal in Annamayya district.

This follows a confirmation through lab tests done at the Bhopal-based national institute of high security animal diseases.

The AP animal husbandry authorities noted in a statement here on Sunday that the department of animal husbandry and dairying of the central government has notified the avian influenza.

Following this, the rapid response teams were deployed and culling operations initiated in the affected areas in strict compliance with SOPs under the supervision of district collectors with support from all the stakeholder departments like animal husbandry, revenue, police, panchayat raj, medical and health.

Enhanced surveillance has been arranged in the surrounding areas and veterinary teams are attending to reports of sudden poultry mortality in Karvetinagarm mandal in Chittoor district. Samples were collected and sent to NIHSAD and the affected farmers are advised to take up biosecurity and precautionary measures.

Strict enforcement is in place to control movement, disinfection and continuous surveillance in and around affected areas to prevent a further spread.

People are advised not to panic as avian influenza is a disease of birds, and consumption of properly cooked poultry meat and eggs is safe.

Poultry farmers are advised to maintain strict biosecurity and report any unusual bird mortality immediate to veterinary authorities and follow the department guidelines.