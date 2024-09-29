Nidhi Baipotu: A Young Inspiration Defying Odds

Visakhapatnam: Nidhi Baipotu, a 14-year-old girl from Patapatnam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, has defied all odds and become a beacon of hope and inspiration for others.

Though diagnosed with cancer, Nidhi overcame all her physical challenges and went on to excel in various sports, including rifle shooting, swimming, chess, running and paragliding.

Nidhi's difficult journey began at the age of seven, when doctors diagnosed that she suffered from bone cancer. Her mother Jyothi says they took Nidhi to Mumbai for intensive treatment. Her leg had to be removed. Her family relocated to Russia.

Reflecting on her experience, Nidhi says she channelled her anger and frustration into sports. "I refused to let my disability define me. Instead, I used it as motivation to excel," she emphasised.

With her unrelenting endeavour in Russia, she won gold medals in swimming, running and chess, apart from a bronze in rifle shooting.

The Baipotu family returned to India and moved to Visakhapatnam in 2019 for Nidhi's education. She suffered a setback with onset of COVID-19.

However, she resumed her athletic pursuits in 2023. In March, she participated in the Paralympics held in Gwalior, where she secured two silver medals.

Discussing her ambition, Nidhi says she wants to remain focused on her dual aspirations, excelling in sports while pursuing a career in law.

“I want to be a successful lawyer and continue my journey in sports," she underlined.

Nidhi is currently preparing for her paragliding competition next month in Goa.