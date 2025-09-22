Niadu Hails Modi For ‘Next-Generation’ GST 2.0 Reforms

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ‘next-generation’ GST 2.0 reforms that come into force from Monday.





“I urge everyone to embrace and purchase Swadeshi/local products with pride to make every day a step toward self-reliance and national pride.” In a message, Naidu said, “On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM Modi for this bold and visionary reform. Coinciding with the festive season, the Next Gen GST truly marks a double celebration for the people, who will directly benefit from lower prices, simplified taxes, and a stronger, more inclusive economy.”“I urge everyone to embrace and purchase Swadeshi/local products with pride to make every day a step toward self-reliance and national pride.”

Naidu said, “Congratulations to PM on the GST reforms and the commencement of the GST Bachat Utsav, a celebration that truly puts the citizen at the centre of governance. The number of tax slabs has been reduced to just two: 5 and 18 per cent. Nearly all essential items now fall under the lower 5 per cent slab. This reform will make daily life more affordable for our citizens, especially the middle class, the poor, farmers, women, and youth.”

“The simpler tax system will lower costs, help businesses grow, and attract more investment. With PM's 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' as the guiding mantra, this bold reform is a gift to both the present and future of every Indian.”

The CM stated, “PM's call, 'Garv Se Kaho, Ye Swadeshi Hai', stands tall as a renewed national movement, inspiring every household to embrace and take pride in Indian-made products. His call for states to become equal partners in growth and to boost local manufacturing is a powerful message of cooperative federalism.”



