NIA Takes Custody Of Terrorist’s Wife In Kadapa Jail

ANANTAPUR: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took into its custody Sairabanu, wife of a terrorist being held in the Kadapa Central Prison.

Tamil Nadu police had arrested two terrorists Abubakar Siddiqui and Md. Siddiqui in Rayachoti of Annamayya district on July 1 for their involvement in pending cases of bomb blasts, including an attack on then BJP senior leader L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra in the 1990s.

Abubakar Siddiqui and Mansoor, who are brothers, had been residing in Rajampet for the past two decades doing business in sarees and running a petty shop. They lived opposite to the Government Urdu School at Kothapalli area in Rayachoti town. They allegedly got fake Aadhaar and other identity cards as residents of Rayachoti town.

Abubakar Siddiqui and Mansoor are accused in several cases of terrorist activities two decades ago in different parts of Tamil Nadu. TN police arrested them along with their wives. Since then, their wives have been lodged in the Kadapa Central Prison.

On Wednesday, the NIA team took into its custody Sairabanu, wife of Abubakar, and shifted her on a PT warrant to Vijayawada over pending cases against her in extremist activities, sources said.