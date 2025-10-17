2 More Sentenced in Vizag Navy Spying Case

Hyderabad: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced two more accused in the Navy espionage case, taking the number of those convicted in the case to four. The case pertains to espionage activities at vital Indian Navy installations allegedly orchestrated by foreign spies and their local agents.

The court sentenced Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala of Mumbai to five-and-a-half years of simple imprisonment under Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Imran Yakub Giteli of Godhra in Gujarat received six years of simple imprisonment. They were arrested in May and September 2020 respectively from their home states.

Investigations revealed that the two acted as agents of foreign intelligence networks and engaged in activities that posed a threat to India’s unity, integrity and national security. They were in frequent contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives through WhatsApp and other communication channels.

Both accused had relatives in Pakistan and came into contact with intelligence handlers during visits to the neighbouring country. They were also involved in illegal cross-border trade in garments and other goods through unauthorised routes. The proceeds from these activities were allegedly used to fund espionage operations in India.

The NIA found that the accused had deposited money into the accounts of Navy personnel through online transfers, PoS terminals and other channels from Mumbai and Godhra on the directions of Pakistani agents.

The agency took over the probe from the counter intelligence police station, the intelligence department of Andhra Pradesh police, in December 2019. A total of 15 persons, including 11 Navy personnel, were arrested during the course of the investigation. The NIA filed its main chargesheet against 14 accused in June 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against one more accused in March 2021. Further investigation and trial in the case are ongoing.