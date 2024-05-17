NIA chargesheets one more in Pak-led Indian navy spying case related to Vizag

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheeted one more person in the Indian Navy spying case involving Pakistani intelligence operatives.



Amaan Salim Shaikh is a key accused in the case RC-02/2023/NIA/HYD, involving a conspiracy by Pakistan agents to honey trap Indian navy personnel to gather secret information regarding the defence establishments.

The anti-terror agency, which filed a supplementary chargesheet in NIA Special Court, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has charged Amaan, a resident of Mumbai (Maharashtra), under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act.

NIA, which took over the case on 5th June 2023, found during investigation that Amaan was working for a suspected Pakistani agent, Usman, to further the anti-India conspiracy. He was also receiving money from other suspected Pakistani operatives, including Meer Balaj Khan, Alven and certain other individuals, through crypto channels for completing tasks assigned by the Pakistani intelligence operatives.

NIA had earlier, on November 6, 2023, chargesheeted two accused persons in the case. Further investigations in the case, initially registered at Counter Intelligence Cell police station in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, are continuing.