NHRC Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Woman Tied And Beaten In Chittoor

VIJAYAWADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a shocking incident in Chittoor district, where a woman was tied to a tree and beaten by a moneylender over loan repayment issues.

The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The Commission noted that if the contents of media reports are true, the incident raises serious concerns about human rights violations.

The incident occurred on June 16 at Narayanapuram village in Kuppam mandal. A woman was publicly tied to a tree and assaulted after her husband defaulted on a ₹80,000 loan taken three years ago. He had reportedly borrowed from multiple lenders and fled the village, leaving his wife and three children behind.

The woman had been repaying portions of the loan by working as a daily wage labourer. However, the moneylender allegedly demanded the entire amount, leading to the assault. Local villagers and police intervened to rescue the woman.