NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Rajamahendravaram Milk Contamination Tragedy

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged milk contamination incident in Rajamahendravaram, which has triggered widespread concern across the Telugu States, and issued notices to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The incident, reported last month in parts of East Godavari district, has so far claimed 17 lives, while three others continue to undergo treatment in hospitals, according to official reports. Preliminary investigation found that milk supplied to more than 100 households had been contaminated with ethylene glycol, a toxic coolant chemical believed to have leaked from refrigeration equipment at an unauthorised dairy unit.

The contamination first surfaced after several residents developed acute renal complications, vomiting and anuria. Authorities had earlier arrested the milk vendor and launched a multi-agency probe into lapses in food safety and supply monitoring.