NHRC Takes Cognisance of 16 Deaths Due to Adulterated Milk, Seeks Report

Vijayawada: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the deaths of 16 persons due to the consumption of adulterated milk in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in mid-February.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report should include details of the victims’ health condition, the status of the investigation, and compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin.

Taking note of media reports, the Commission observed that if the allegations are found to be true, they would raise serious concerns of human rights violations.

It noted that the affected persons suffered severe health complications, including abdominal pain, vomiting, anuria and acute renal dysfunction, and that most of the victims were elderly persons or young children.