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NHRC Takes Cognisance of 16 Deaths Due to Adulterated Milk, Seeks Report

Andhra Pradesh
26 March 2026 10:38 PM IST

Notices sent to officials over adulterated milk deaths in East Godavari

NHRC Takes Cognisance of 16 Deaths Due to Adulterated Milk, Seeks Report
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NHRC seeks report on victims, probe and compensation in Andhra adulterated milk deaths case. (File Image)

Vijayawada: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the deaths of 16 persons due to the consumption of adulterated milk in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in mid-February.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC said the report should include details of the victims’ health condition, the status of the investigation, and compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin.

Taking note of media reports, the Commission observed that if the allegations are found to be true, they would raise serious concerns of human rights violations.

It noted that the affected persons suffered severe health complications, including abdominal pain, vomiting, anuria and acute renal dysfunction, and that most of the victims were elderly persons or young children.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) adulterated milk east godavari district 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
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