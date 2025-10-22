NHRC Member Visits Chittoor Apollo University Over Hidden Camera Case

Nellore: A member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Vijaya Bharathi Sayani visited the Apollo University in Chittoor on Wednesday to review alleged installation of hidden cameras in the women’s restroom on the campus. A student had noticed the camera in the first week of this month and alerted the management which, in turn, complained to the police. Speaking to media after the visit, the commission member said NHRC took up the case suo motu after learning about the incident through newspapers and TV channels, treating it as a serious violation of human rights. Sayani said police investigation is currently underway. While full details cannot be disclosed yet, the accused have been arrested and released on bail. She said she has asked police to conduct a transparent and speedy investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice at the earliest. In this regard, the NHRC member held a review meeting with university officials, faculty and students. The university informed her that an internal committee has been formed in accordance with the institution’s rules to address various issues. Following her interaction with students, Sayani said no fresh complaints or problems have been reported. Those present at the review meeting included Apollo University chairman, registrar Pothuraju, chief operating officer Naresh Reddy and senior police officers, including DSPs Jyothi and Harinath Reddy



