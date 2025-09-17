NHRC Member Seeks Road Map for Polavaram Project-Affected Families

Vijayawada: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member S. Vijaya Bharati called on AP Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand at his camp office here on Wednesday and sought a detailed road map on the measures taken and those proposed for the benefit of Polavaram project-affected families.

The member held a review with the Chief Secretary on the plight of people who lost their lands to the construction of the Polavaram project, the compensation already paid, and the pending payments. She also discussed issues faced by those affected by the Gundlakamma project and other related concerns.

The member directed that a road map be submitted both to the state government and the NHRC.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to prepare and submit a report to the NHRC as well.