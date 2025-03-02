NHAI issues notices to shops erecting on its land in Jaggampeta

Kakinada: Some persons have encroached land allotted to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Jaggampeta on the Chennai-Kolkata highway and built shopping complexes.

The materials that the shopkeepers keep outside their premises are obstructing traffic on the busy highway. As a result, highway users are facing considerable hardships.

NHAI had acquired the land for the highway but laid no road. As the land had remained vacant, some people built shops and rented them out. According to a shop owner, he paid ₹1 lakh to the complex owner and is paying ₹6,000 per month as rent.

Following the congestion, NHAI had issued notices to the shop owners to vacate their shops and remove their materials from the highway within seven days or before March 3.

NHAI stated that according to Law of 2007, iIllegal dumping of material along the highway, establishing hutments, stalls and advertisement hoardings along the highway and in median without permission of NHAI within 75 metres from centre of median is a crime.

Locals have urged the NHAI officials to remove the unauthorised constructions, as these are creating traffic hurdles and sometimes leading to accidents.