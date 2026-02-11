NH Projects Pick Up Pace With CM Setting 100-Day Deadline for Land Acquisition

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh government has intensified its focus on development of national highways passing through the state, with projects worth Rs 71,682 crore currently under execution. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete the pending land acquisition process within 100 days to ensure timely completion of works.

At a review meeting with departmental secretaries and district collectors on February 9, the AP CM underlined that nearly 630 hectares of land required for the highway projects must be acquired within the stipulated time frame. He underlined that coordination within district administrations is crucial to prevent delays and accelerate building of highways.

Officials explained to the Chief Minister that while construction is progressing swiftly along several stretches, bottlenecks in land acquisition have slowed down works in certain districts. Following this, Chandrababu Naidu instructed authorities to resolve pending issues on priority and secure necessary clearances, including those related to power lines, water pipelines, forests and mines.

The state government expects that completion of over 2,500 km of national highways will significantly boost industrial growth and regional connectivity.

A substantial portion of the projects are concentrated in the Greater Rayalaseema region. Of the total Rs 71,682 crore works under implementation in Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa district alone accounts for 13 projects worth Rs 10,621 crore. However, 198.38 hectares of land is yet to be acquired in the region. Officials maintain that once land acquisition is completed, construction of highways will gain considerable momentum.

Nandyal, Prakasam and Chittoor districts also have a significant share of highway projects.

A senior official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that removal of land-related hurdles would enable completion of works within the scheduled timelines.

National Highway Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Overall Status

Total Projects: 90

Total Investment: Rs 71,682 crore

Land to be Acquired: 630 hectares

Total Length: 2,576 km

Greater Rayalaseema District-wise Break-up

Kadapa – 13 projects / Rs 10,621 crore / pending land acquisition 198.38 hectares

Nandyal – 5 projects / Rs 4,306 crore / 51.08 hectares

Kurnool – 5 projects / Rs 1,844 crore / 18.59 hectares

Sri Sathya Sai – 10 projects / Rs 6,383 crore / 41.15 hectares

Anantapur – 6 projects / Rs 4,154 crore / 27.05 hectares

Chittoor – 3 projects / Rs 3,619 crore / 36.73 hectares

Prakasam – 8 projects / Rs 5,836 crore / 11.90 hectares