NH-16, Two-Wheelers Account For Bulk of Road Deaths in Anakapalli

VISAKHAPATNAM: National Highway 16 and two-wheelers accounted for the majority of road accident deaths in Anakapalli police district, prompting intensified enforcement measures by the police.

According to official data, 62 road accidents were reported in January 2026, claiming 34 lives. Of the deceased, 10 were not wearing helmets at the time of the accidents. Men aged between 18 and 60 were identified as the most vulnerable group.

A surveillance review revealed that the 94-kilometre stretch of NH-16 passing through the district recorded the highest number of accidents. Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said nine highway mobile patrol teams comprising about 40 personnel have been deployed to monitor accident-prone stretches.

“Accidents are most common between 6 pm and 9 pm and between 9 am and 12 noon. Police personnel have been directed to maintain visible patrolling during these hours and conduct regular checks,” he said.

The police have also launched measures to prevent fatigue-related accidents among heavy vehicle drivers, including special night monitoring. Drunk-driving checks have been intensified at identified black spots, including Marripalem and Vempadu check posts. Strict action will be taken against helmet and seatbelt violations, wrong-side driving, overspeeding and illegal parking. Dhaba and hotel owners have been directed to ensure vehicles park only in designated areas.

Data from previous years show a worrying trend. In 2024, two-wheeler accidents led to 115 deaths and 214 injuries. In 2025, fatalities rose to 120, with 168 injured.

A detailed 2025 analysis showed that males aged 26 to 60 were most affected, with the 46–60 age group recording the highest number of deaths. NH-16 accounted for 249 accidents, 130 deaths and 285 injuries. State highways recorded 207 accidents and 89 deaths, while other roads reported 193 accidents and 89 deaths.

Two-wheelers were involved in 202 accidents in 2025, resulting in 114 deaths. Lorries accounted for 143 accidents and 69 deaths, while light motor vehicles were involved in 121 accidents causing 51 deaths.

Police said enforcement and awareness measures would be further strengthened to reduce fatalities.