NGRI Says Tremors in Prakasam District Pose No Danger to Life

Kurnool: Scientists of the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) have said tremors in the Mundlamuru and Talluru areas of Prakasam district are due to tectonic adjustment within the fault underneath the Gundlakamma River catchment area.

“The vibrations and sounds experienced by people living in the area are natural. They are due to subsurface adjustments going on within the Gundlakamma fault. They are minor and without any signs of turning dangerous,” said Suresh, a scientist from the NGRI.

The Mundlamuru and Talluru areas within Prakasam district have been experiencing a series of tremors since December 21. This prompted a team of scientists from NGRI to conduct a detailed seismic survey of the area, review seismograph data at Addanki and analyse the ground conditions in the region.

Scientists noted that the region lies over the fault underneath the Gundlakamma River catchment area. It experienced a 5.4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale in 1967. The recent tremors included an earthquake of 3.1 magnitude, which gradually diminished in intensity over subsequent days.

Scientist Suresh explained that the area falls within Zone 3, wherein mild earthquakes are possible, which are typically not severe. Given the technical data, he asked people living in the area to remain calm, as the tremors and sounds are not a sign of any impending danger.