NGO Inspects Chinna Tekuru Bus Mishap Spot

Kurnool: Members of the SaveLife Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO working for road safety, visited the site of the recent bus accident at Chinna Tekuru on Monday.

A team led by Dr Mallikarjuna Patil, regional manager and road safety specialist, inspected the spot along with Ulindakonda police. They examined the burned-down bus involved in the mishap, assessed the emergency exits, and studied the extent of the damage to the vehicle.

The team also visited the point where a biker had reportedly fallen, triggering the sequence of events that led to the bus catching fire. They measured the distance from that point to the bus fire location and collected details related to road signage, vehicle speed, and other technical factors. The findings will be compiled into a detailed report to be submitted to the government.

Meanwhile, NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, along with senior officials, is scheduled to visit the accident site on November 7 to review possible lapses by the NHAI or other concerned agencies.