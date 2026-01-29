 Top
Newlywed Couple’s Behavior in Tirumala Evokes Sharp Criticism from Devotees

Andhra Pradesh
29 Jan 2026 5:01 PM IST

Irate devotees expressed displeasure over the inaction of the police and vigilance officials towards the couple

Tirumala temple (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The indiscipline behavior of a newly married couple at Tirumala drew sharp criticism from devotees.

For the sake of a photo shoot, the couple indulged in indecent behavior near Golla Mandapam in front of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. Though a complete ban was imposed on making reels near the temple, the couple ignored it and made reels.

Responding to the incident, irate devotees expressed displeasure over the inaction of the police and vigilance officials towards the couple and demanded that the officials concerned must evolve a mechanism to prevent people from making reels at the temple.


