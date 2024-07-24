Newlywed commits suicide; her mother-in-law takes poison

Tirupati: A 24-year-old woman within six months of her marriage under suspicious circumstances in Madanapalle town of Annamayya district late on Tuesday night.

Sai Priyanka, a resident of Ram Nagar, married Manikanta from Babu Colony in January this year after they fell in love.

On Tuesday night, Sai Priyanka in-laws found her dead; her body posture suggesting she had died by hanging.

Sai Priyanka’s mother Lakshmi Devi filed a police complaint, accusing husband Manikanta and his family members of murdering her daughter, police said. Family members of the deceased allege Sai Priyanka had been harassed by her husband and in-laws for past two months for a dowry of ₹5 lakh.

Based on Lakshmi Devi’s complaint, Madanapalle Rural sub-inspector Ravi Kumar registered a case of suspicious death and started an investigation.

On learning about the complaint, Sai Priyanka’s mother-in-law Usha Rani allegedly consumed pesticide at her home on Wednesday morning. Her family members rushed her to the Madanapalle Government Hospital, where is under treatment.