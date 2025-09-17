Newborn Girl Beats Rare Brain Condition After Life-Saving Surgery at Visakhapatnam KGH

Visakhapatnam: Doctors at King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam have successfully performed a rare and complex brain surgery on a two-month-old infant born with a giant occipital meningoencephalocele, a condition that occurs in only one in 10,000 births.

The baby girl was born on July 31 to Vandalam Srinivas and Satyavati of G. Kotturu village in G. Madugula mandal, Anakapalli district, at the Primary Health Centre. Medical staff at the centre noticed a large lump on the back of the infant's head and immediately referred her to KGH for specialised treatment.

An MRI scan revealed the baby had a giant occipital meningoencephalocele, a rare birth defect in which brain tissue protrudes through an opening in the skull. The neurosurgery team, led by Dr. M. Premjit Ray, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery at KGH, performed the intricate operation on September 6, 2025.

“Such tumours can be present at birth due to genetic and other reasons,” explained Dr. Premjit Ray. “This requires complex surgery, and unfortunately, many babies die either immediately after birth or following the operation.”

The collaborative effort between the Departments of Neurosurgery and Anaesthesia at KGH proved successful.

The infant has recovered well from the surgery, though doctors cautioned that she may experience developmental milestone delays and hydrocephalus in the future. The patient will require regular monthly follow-up visits at the Neurosurgery outpatient department.