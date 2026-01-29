 Top
Newborn Found Abandoned at Anakapalli Bus Stand, Dies Before Rescue

29 Jan 2026 8:53 PM IST

Preliminary indications suggest that the delivery may have taken place near the bathrooms at the rear of the complex

Representational Image. (Source:DC)

VISAKHAPATNAM: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned at the Krishnadevi Peta bus stand in Anakapalli district in the early hours of Thursday. Despite immediate efforts by the police to save the infant, she was declared dead on arrival at a hospital.

The newborn, with her umbilical cord still attached, was found near the RTC bus complex at around 5 am. Preliminary indications suggest that the delivery may have taken place near the bathrooms at the rear of the complex.

Krishnadevi Peta sub-inspector Rushikesh confirmed the incident. “We received a call around 5 am informing us that a baby girl with the umbilical cord still attached had been found near the RTC bus stand. We rushed the infant to the hospital immediately, but she was declared dead,” he said.

The sub-inspector added that a case has been registered and an investigation is under way. “We are examining CCTV footage from the area and making efforts to identify those responsible,” he said.

