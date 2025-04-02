New water tank initiative to support cattle and dairy farmers

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a project to construct 12,500 water tanks for cattle across the state at a cost of ` 56.25 crore under the employment guarantee scheme.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the Panchayat Raj and rural development portfolio, has directed officials to complete these tanks by April 15 to ensure they're operational during the summer months when water scarcity is acute.

The initiative aims to provide drinking water to approximately 25 lakh cattle and other livestock daily. Each tank will be constructed at a cost of `45,000 and will follow two design types: one exclusively for cattle with a 3,500-liter capacity serving around 100 animals, and another dual-design serving both cattle and smaller livestock like goats and sheep.

The inauguration ceremonies were held statewide on April 1, with principal secretary Shashibhushan Kumar and commissioner Krishna Teja participating in the inaugural event at Manikonda village in Krishna district.

This programme aligns with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's directive to improve rural infrastructure while supporting the dairy sector, which represents a crucial income source for rural families. The tanks are strategically positioned along grazing routes to serve animals returning home.