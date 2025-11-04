New Train Services Sought For Srikakulam Region

Visakhapatnam: Civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has called for direct train services from Srikakulam to Cherlapalli and Tirupati for better railway connectivity in the region.

Addressing a meeting of the East Coast Railway and Waltair division committee here on Tuesday, the minister raised several critical issues affecting railway operations and development in his parliamentary constituency and the broader division.

Ram Mohan said new train services connecting Srikakulam to Cherlapalli and Srikakulam to Tirupati were urgently needed to address connectivity gaps in the district. He also sought additional coaches for the Araku train to accommodate passenger demand.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with delays in development works at Amrit Bharat stations. He said officials must complete the projects within specified timelines and ensure quality to the works.

He suggested that the British-era railway buildings could be renovated under the Amrit Bharat scheme and proposed railways’ coordination with local MPs to expedite work in the Waltair division.

Highlighting the problems specific to his constituency, the minister called for restoration of the Kameshwari Peta train stop, which was discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting services to 25 villages even now.

He also stressed the urgency of completing the Gunupuru-Thiruvalli railway line and constructing a railway over bridge at Tekkali, where a level crossing is causing 30-40 minute wait for vehicles to reach the town center.

Ram Mohan raised concern about the quality of subway construction, citing issues of water retention and leakage issues. He criticised the lack of local accountability for contractors building these structures and called for improved attention to details.

While praising the progress of the platform height increase initiative, he urged officials to accelerate subway construction work across the division.

He said, “With the upcoming opening of Bhogapuram airport, the Vizianagaram railway station would likely face increased connectivity pressure. The station should be developed fast.

He also said the Visakhapatnam railway station, designated as iconic with an allotment of `492.69 crore for development, required focused attention.