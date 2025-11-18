Puttaparthi Starts Sai Baba Rathotsavam

Anantapur:For the first time in the history of Puttaparthi, the Satya Sai Central Trust has begun a new tradition by organising the Satya Saibaba Rathotsavam in Puttaparthi in place of the traditional Sri Venugopala Swamy Rathotsavam.

In another first, a chariot made with 9 kg of gold, apart from silver, started with the idol of Sri Satya Saibaba from Prasanthi Nilayam towards the West Gate. The Golden Ratham rode along the main roads of Puttaparthi, flanked by tens of thousands of devotees from all over India and abroad.

Former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, Health minister Satya Kumar, district in-charge minister A. Satya Prasad, minister S. Saritha and several MLAs participated in the procession.

The day began with the Sri Sai Satya Narayana Vratham performed by 1,100 couples in Sai Kulwant Hall, followed by Satya Sai Central Trustee R.J. Rathnakar and Himavahini Rathnakar performing the pooja for the ratham, invoking divine blessings for commencement of the auspicious Rathotsavam.

These landmark events added to the sanctity, devotion and magnificence of the 100th Birth Centenary Celebrations of Sri Satya Sai Baba.

Suranjali – a vocal duet by Abby V and Antara Nandy at Sai Kulwant Hall within the Prasanthi Nilayam enthralled the audience. The duo presented a soulful and diverse repertoire of devotional music, beginning with the iconic “Sathyam Shivam Sundaram,” followed by “Ek Radha Ek Meera,” the timeless Annamacharya Keerthana – Brahmamokkate, and stirring Pandhari bhajans.

These renditions made devotees spiritually connect with Bhagawan Satya Saibaba. The programme concluded with bhajans and Mangala Arati in the evening, concluding the day’s functions.

Significantly, all roads leading to Puttaparthi have been decorated with lighting, festoons and arches.