New Technology Reshaping Governance System, Say Senior Officials

Visakhapatnam:New age technology, like the digital network, is transforming the process of governance in new and impressive ways, senior officials stated at a conference on e-governance here on Tuesday.

Secretary to the Central Information Commission, Rashmi Chowdhary, emphasized the importance of citizen-centric governance. Speaking at the 28th national e-Governance meet on Civil Service and digital transformation here on Tuesday, she said digital tools such as iGOT and Mission Karmayogi supported online training and skilling

“GIS platforms like Bhuvan assist in urban planning and flood monitoring, and data visualisation tools such as Power BI and Tableau enable evidence-based policymaking," she said.

She also noted the potential of generative AI in drafting letters, reports and policy briefs, along with language solutions like Bhashini and Anuvadini that promote inclusivity.



Chief commissioner of AP state taxes, Babu A, underlined the role of civil servants in policy making, execution, system creation, change management and training.



The panel also included Puneet Yadav, additional secretary to Union department of administrative reforms and public grievances; Mona Khandhar, principal secretary, food, civil supplies, Gujarat; Seeram Sambasiva Rao, special secretary to IT, Kerala; and Piyush Singla, secretary to IT, Jammu & Kashmir.

The session focused on how digital transformation is reshaping civil services by equipping administrators with tools for real-time monitoring, predictive policymaking, and enhanced service delivery. Platforms such as e-Office, integrated dashboards, grievance redressal systems, and data visualisation tools are strengthening efficiency, accountability, and transparency, it was noted.