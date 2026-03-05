New Tech-Driven ‘Spot Mosquito Eliminator’ On Trial

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind move to tackle the mosquito menace here, the VMC has launched a technology-driven anti-mosquito campaign by installing a “Spot Mosquito Eliminator” machine on a trial basis at Currencynagar, near the 14th Secretariat.

Municipal commissioner Dhyanachandra inspected the functioning of the equipment and reviewed its performance on Wednesday evening. He said the corporation is proactively adopting modern solutions to combat the rising mosquito menace in Vijayawada.

Preliminary assessments indicate the machine is effective in controlling mosquito density. Based on the trial results, VMC would install similar machines at other locations too soon.

The corporation is also planning to introduce a Spot Mosquito Sensor Trapper machine. This advanced device would provide scientific data on mosquito species, distinguish between male and female mosquitoes, and identify whether they breed in stagnant or clean water.

Such detailed insights, officials said, would significantly aid in curbing vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and filaria.

Significantly, all installed machines would be linked to a central digital dashboard that offers real-time data on mosquito density, species distribution and the presence of dengue-carrying vectors. Based on this data, targeted anti-larval and spraying operations will be carried out, including the use of drones for precision intervention in high-risk zones.

VMC, the commissioner said, is determined to wage a sustained anti-mosquito drive by integrating field staff efforts with cutting-edge technology to safeguard public health.

Chief health officer Arjuna Rao, assistant health officer Gopala Naik, biologist Kameswara Rao, and other officials were present.