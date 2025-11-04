New Systems Brew in Bay, Rains Likely for AP

Visakhapatnam:An upper air cyclonic circulation lay over west-central Bay of Bengal off coastal Andhra Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level and another upper air cyclonic circulation lay over north Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood at 5.8 km above mean sea level has become less marked, the IMD, Amaravati, said on Tuesday.

The report said under the influence of the above systems, thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and rain are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on Wednesday. The same weather would continue for Thursday.



During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, Tadepalligudem (West Godavari) received the highest rainfall of 4.8 cm, followed by Tuni (Kakinada) 3.4 cm and Chodavaram (Anakapalli) 2.8 cm.



In Rayalaseema, Tadipatri (Anantapur) received 4.3 cm and Banaganapalle (Nandyal) 4.1 cm.