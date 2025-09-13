New Stay Facilities Planned Near Srisailam Temple

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple plans to expand accommodation facilities for the devotees in view of the rising demand during weekends, festivals and auspicious occasions.

Temple functionaries said, “From Saturday to Monday, and on special days, we are finding it extremely difficult to provide sufficient rooms for devotees. We are scouting for suitable land in the temple town to construct a new accommodation complex.”

Srisailam is one of the most prominent Shaivite temples in Andhra Pradesh and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Pilgrims visit the temple not only to offer prayers but also to see the Srisailam dam, the Nallamala forest, and other shrines in the region.

During Brahmotsavam and other major events, the influx of devotees reaches record numbers, creating a tense situation for temple staff in managing both accommodation and other facilities.

The previous government had planned a `75 crore project to construct a modern accommodation complex. However, the tenders were cancelled last year, and no new proposals were initiated since then.

Currently, accommodation facilities are available in Pathaleswara Sadanam, Chandeeswara Sadanam, TTD Guest House, Siva Sadanam, Pedda Satarm, Ponnuru Satram, Ganga and Gowri Sadanam, as well as in cottages, private guest houses, and community Satram buildings run by Reddy, Vysya, Brahmin, Kamma, Padmashali, Lingayat, and other communities.

Meanwhile, the existing accommodation facilities within the temple town—Peddasatram, Ponnuru Satram, and Siva Sadanam—are in a dilapidated condition. Constructed decades ago, these buildings have now reached the end of their lifespan.

Technical experts from the Roads and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments have declared them uninhabitable.

Taking note of safety concerns, the temple authorities have decided to vacate all residents of these buildings. Written notices have been issued to staff and others staying in these structures, directing them to vacate within a month. The dilapidated buildings will either be demolished or redeveloped or the land will be used for new accommodation projects.

Temple executive officer M Srinisarao stated that the decision was taken to ensure safety and to create space for future facilities that can better serve devotees.

Points:

- Srisailam is one of the most prominent Shaivite temples in Andhra Pradesh and attracts lakhs of devotees every year. Pilgrims visit the area not only to offer prayers but also to see the Srisailam dam, the Nallamala forest, and other ancient shrines in the region

- The existing accommodations—Peddasatram, Ponnuru Satram, and Siva Sadanam—are decades old and in a dilapidated state. Technical experts have declared them uninhabitable, marking the end of their lifespan