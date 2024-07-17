Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
17 July 2024 4:31 PM GMT
Addressing media after assuming charge as the SP of Krishna district, Gangadhar Rao said his top priority will be women's safety. “All efforts will be made to make Krishna a crime-free district,” he stated
Andhra Pradesh: New SPs take charge of Krishna, Bapatla districts
On the day, Tushar Dudi (in picture) took charge as the Bapatla district superintendent of police. Speaking on the occasion, he said they will implement friendly policing and provided services to people impartially. — Internet

VIJAYAWADA: R. Gangadhar Rao has taken charge as the new superintendent of police (SP) of Krishna district. He inspected the guard of honour presented at the SP office on the occasion.

Addressing media after assuming charge as the SP, Gangadhar Rao said his top priority will be women's safety. “All efforts will be made to make Krishna a crime-free district,” he stated.

The SP underlined that those smuggling ganja and drugs will be dealt with an iron hand.

On the day, Tushar Dudi took charge as the Bapatla district superintendent of police.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they will implement friendly policing and provided services to people impartially.

The Bapatla SP said measures will be taken to enhance security along the coastline.

A helpline number will be made available to report illegal smuggling and sale of ganja and prohibited drugs as well as antisocial activities in the district,” he added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
