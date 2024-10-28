New sports complex inaugurated at Andhra University

Visakhapatnam:The Ramaneni Kodandaramaiah Sports Complex, built at a cost of over `2 crore and featuring a modern air-conditioned auditorium with a seating capacity of 250, was inaugurated on Monday at Andhra University's Silver Jubilee Stadium.

MP Kesineni Sivanath highlighted Vizag's growth as the state's financial capital, emphasising the comprehensive facilities available for residents and expressing hope for the city’s sporting development. He then felicitated Jyoti Erraji, presenting her with a cheque for `5 lakh. Sivanath also praised Kodandaramaiah's contributions to national sports, particularly volleyball, noting that he was widely known as the "Kodandaramaiah of volleyball."

Visakhapatnam MP Bharat emphasised the importance of creating a comfortable environment for sports and announced plans to develop sports infrastructure over the next five years. "In today's digital age, where children are increasingly drawn to smartphones, it's crucial to bring them closer to sports for their mental well-being," said MP Bharat.

Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao commended Kodandaramaiah’s family for carrying forward his legacy, assured government support for athletes, and recognized Andhra University officials for their role in constructing the building. The MLA promised to bring athletes' needs to the Chief Minister’s attention to promote sports development.

MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu spoke about his mentorship under Ramaneni Kodandaramaiah, highlighting the significance of constructing the facility near the volleyball court.