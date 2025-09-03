New Software for Srivari Seva Trainers, Supervisors

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
3 Sept 2025 11:23 PM IST

As part of reforms, the chairman said, professional services through Srivari Seva would also be extended to TTD hospitals, including SVIMS, BIRRD, Ayurvedic, pediatric and Aswini hospitals. Opportunities would be created for NRI professionals who wish to do voluntary services

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has introduced new software to provide continuous training for Srivari Seva trainers and group supervisors, so as to improve the services for devotees visiting Tirumala.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu said on Wednesday that several reforms have been introduced in the Srivari Seva initiative at the behest of the chief minister.

He addressed the media along with executive officer Syamala Rao, additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and CV&SO Murali Krishna.

The chairman recalled that Srivari Seva was launched in 2000 by Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathi Jayendra Saraswathi Swamiji. Over the past 25 years, nearly 17 lakh volunteers have taken part in various services in Tirumala and Tirupati. At present, about 3,500 volunteers serve daily across different departments, with facilities like darshan, laddu prasadam, food and accommodation being provided to them.

As part of reforms, the chairman said, professional services through Srivari Seva would also be extended to TTD hospitals, including SVIMS, BIRRD, Ayurvedic, pediatric and Aswini hospitals. Opportunities would be created for NRI professionals who wish to do voluntary services.

On the role of group supervisors, the chairman said volunteers aged between 45 and 65 years can register and oversee services rendered by others. They would report to officials with grading, helping improve discipline and commitment. Their service periods will be 15, 30 or 90 days, with minimum eligibility of a degree, he added.

Executive officer Syamala Rao said that for the past 14 months, TTD has been implementing several reforms, including improvements in queue lines, sanitation, kalyanakatta, luggage counters and annaprasadam distribution. Srivari Seva trainers would also receive structured training with the support of IIM Ahmedabad and the state government’s planning department, covering the significance of Tirumala, seva culture and services offered to devotees.

Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary said transparent policies were followed in allotting Big and Janata canteens in Tirumala. “Currently, there are 10 Big Canteens and six Janata Canteens serving the devotees. TTD issued a notification in June 2025. After scrutiny of applications through a sealed Expression of Interest (EOI) process, we allotted the canteens to qualified entities,” he stated.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
