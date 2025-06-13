New Skink Species Found In Eastern Ghats After 84-Year Gap

Visakhapatnam: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new species of skink in the Eastern Ghats, marking the first addition to the Riopa genus from India in over eight decades.

ZSI announced the finding of Riopa deccanensis, commonly known as Deccan Gracile Skink, in the latest issue of international journal Zootaxa.Ahead of the finding, field surveys and molecular research had been conducted across two protected areas – the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve in Andhra Pradesh and Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana.The new species identified has a slender build, semi-transparent eyelids, and characteristic longitudinal stripes running along its back.Riopa deccanensis becomes the ninth recognised species in its genus worldwide and the sixth from India. It is the first Riopa species found in India since 1940, highlighting the ongoing discoveries waiting to be made in the country’s biodiverse landscapes.The species derives its name from the Deccan Peninsula Biogeographic Zone, where both the discovery sites are located.Currently, the skink is known only from these two localities, emphasising both the unique nature of the find and the underexplored biological wealth of the Eastern Ghats region.Experts from multiple institutions joined the research, including the Freshwater Biology Regional Centre of ZSI in Hyderabad, the Reptilia Section of ZSI in Kolkata, and the Natural History Museum in London.ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee underlined the importance of systematic field studies and molecular tools in discovery of the cryptic reptile diversity of the Deccan landscape.The discovery forms part of ZSI's broader research initiatives, including Fauna of Deccan Peninsula Biogeographic Zone and Fauna of Amrabad Tiger Reserve programmes.ZSI's Freshwater Biology Regional Centre officer-in-charge Dr. Deepa Jaiswal thanked the chief wildlife wardens and forest departments of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for their cooperation in the discovery.