New Rajamahendravaram-Tirupati Flight Service From Today

Kakinada: Alliance Air will commence its new flight service between Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati from Wednesday.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Rajamahendravaram airport at 9 a.m. on October 1. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, along with several public representatives, will attend the launch event.

Officials said the new service would provide a convenient travel option for passengers flying to Tirupati, boosting regional connectivity.