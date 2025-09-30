New Rajamahendravaram-Tirupati Flight Service From Today
New route begins Oct 1 to boost regional air connectivity
Kakinada: Alliance Air will commence its new flight service between Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati from Wednesday.
The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Rajamahendravaram airport at 9 a.m. on October 1. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, along with several public representatives, will attend the launch event.
Officials said the new service would provide a convenient travel option for passengers flying to Tirupati, boosting regional connectivity.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story