New Rajamahendravaram-Tirupati Flight Service From Today

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
30 Sept 2025 9:48 PM IST

New route begins Oct 1 to boost regional air connectivity

Inaugural flight departs at 9 a.m. from Rajamahendravaram airport. (Image: Wikipedia)

Kakinada: Alliance Air will commence its new flight service between Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati from Wednesday.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Rajamahendravaram airport at 9 a.m. on October 1. Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, along with several public representatives, will attend the launch event.

Officials said the new service would provide a convenient travel option for passengers flying to Tirupati, boosting regional connectivity.

