New railway track to Amaravati: MPs meet SCR GM

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 Oct 2024 5:02 PM GMT
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh MPs met with SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain in Vijayawada on Friday to advocate for the construction of a new railway track to the state capital, Amaravati.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni announced that a proposal for the new track is ready and construction is expected to begin soon. Union ministers Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, along with several other MPs, participated in the meeting and presented their proposals.

MP Kesineni Sivanath raised concerns about drainage issues in his constituency, attributing them to the railway department. He requested a joint inspection by railway, revenue, and VMC officials to find a permanent solution.

Sivanath also mentioned that the proposal for the Amaravati capital railway line is finalised and work will commence shortly. He requested new trains and Vande Bharat Express services to the capital, and the officials assured that they would submit these requests to the Railway Board.

Other MPs, including Tenneti Krishna Prasad, Nagaraju, and Lakshmi Narayan, also presented their requests, which included new lines, additional trains, and improved facilities in their respective constituencies.

