New Railway Line Vital for Amaravati Development: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the new railway line project connecting Amaravati is a long-pending dream of Andhra Pradesh people.

He said the new line will play a pivotal role in the development of Amaravati city as well as Andhra Pradesh. Pawan said, “It is heartening to note that the new line will help in achieving climate goals and lowering CO2 emission which is equivalent to plantation of 25 lakh trees.”

Union minister for civil aviation K. Ram Mohan Naidu said the Union Cabinet’s approval to the new railway line for Amaravati city is a historic decision. He added that it will help the Amaravati city to grow in abundance and in decongesting the Vijayawada city.

Former Union minister and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the Union Cabinet’s decisions are reaffirming the commitment of the central government to the state of Andhra Pradesh.

She further stated that the Union hovernment’s allotment of Rs 12,500 crore to the Polavaram project and Rs 2,245 crore to the Amaravati new line project are demonstrating the commitment.

Purandeswari added that the double engine government at the Centre and state are sure to be successful in the future.